Turkey’s consumer confidence index in December came in unchanged from the month prior, official data showed on Monday.

The index was 80.1 this month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic brought the economy to a near standstill in April, when consumer confidence declined.

The index dropped 2.2% in November as Turkey reintroduced stricter measures.

Among subindices, the financial situation of the household index at present compared with the last 12 months dropped by 0.7% to 66.1 in December, versus 66.6 in November.

The financial situation expectation of household index in the next 12 months stood at 78.9, down 0.2% month-on-month.

The general economic situation expectation index in the next 12 months reached 82.9 in December, increasing 5.2% on a monthly basis.

Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over the next 12 months compared with the past 12 months decreased by 3.8% to 92.6 in December.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

The index value is jointly calculated by TurkStat and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) through the measurement of consumer tendencies.

Consumers’ assessments and expectations in nearly 20 economic and financial categories are measured in monthly tendency surveys.