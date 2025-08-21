Consumer confidence in Türkiye in August reversed the previous month's decline, rising to 84.3 points, official data released on Thursday showed.

The consumer confidence index gained 0.9%, or 0.8 points, from a month ago, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

This followed a 1.6-point monthly decline in July, when the index was at 83.5 points.

The sub-index measuring households' current financial situation was up 2.6% in August from a month ago, while household financial situation expectations for the next 12 months fell 0.9%.

The expectations for the general economic situation for the next 12 months declined 0.7% in the same period.

Meanwhile, the index tracking spending on durable goods over the next 12 months climbed 2.5% month-over-month.

The consumer confidence index serves as a key indicator of the economy's overall health, capturing public sentiment regarding financial conditions, the broader economic outlook, and spending and saving intentions.