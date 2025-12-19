Consumers in Türkiye expressed a more pessimistic attitude at the end of the year, according to a survey released on Friday.

The consumer confidence index dropped by 1.8% to 83.5 in December, the survey carried out by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye (CBRT) showed.

The index thus fell to the lowest level in five months and reversed the increase in November, when it rose to 85.0.

A reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The survey showed decreases in all sub-indices in December. The index measuring the current financial situation of households dropped fell 2.4% to 67.9 from 69.6 a month ago. Their expectations about the future financial situation came in at 85.2, down from 85.7.

Similarly, the outlook for the general economic situation weakened to 78.2 from 79.6 in the prior month. Assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming 12 months remained positive but eased to 102.6 from 105.0.

The consumer confidence index is considered a key indicator of economic sentiment, reflecting households' views on financial conditions, the broader economy, and spending intentions.