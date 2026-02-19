Consumer confidence in Türkiye improved in February, with the index rising 2.3% from the previous month to 85.7 points, official data showed Thursday.

The index stood at 83.7 in January, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Among subindices, the sub-index measuring the financial situation of households at present rose 4.6% in February compared with the previous month, and expectations for household financial conditions over the next 12 months climbed 4.2%, data revealed.

Expectations for spending on durable goods over the next 12 months climbed 1.3% on a monthly basis.

On the other hand, expectations for the general economic situation over the next year edged down 0.1% in February.

The consumer confidence index is considered a key indicator of economic sentiment, reflecting households’ views on financial conditions, the broader economy, and spending intentions.

The index can take a value between zero and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100 and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.