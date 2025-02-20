The Turkish consumer confidence index ticked up in February to its highest level since June 2023, according to official data released by the country's statistical office on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index soared 1.4% from the previous month to 82.1, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The rise came after January's 0.4% decline.

The sub-index for household financial situation expectations over the next 12 months grew 3.1%, while the index measuring spending on durable goods for the same period was up 1% compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, the index for households' current financial situation climbed 1.1% in February, and general economic situation expectations over the next 12 months rose 0.3%.

The index is a vital gauge of the economy's overall performance, indicating public sentiment on financial standing, the general economic situation and spending and saving tendencies.

The consumer confidence index can take a value between 0 and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100 and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.