Turkish construction company Kalyon Inşaat said Thursday it had begun construction work on the United Arab Emirates' first high-speed railway, one of the Gulf region's largest transport infrastructure projects.

The company is a part of an international consortium awarded the Abu Dhabi section of the Abu Dhabi-Dubai High-Speed Rail Project by Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network.

The flagship company of the Turkish conglomerate, Kalyon Holding, is carrying out the project alongside UAE-based National Projects and Construction and Trojan Tunneling, and China's China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

The project forms part of Etihad Rail's $13 billion plan to develop a passenger railway network spanning approximately 900 kilometers across the UAE.

Once completed, the line will reduce travel time between Abu Dhabi and Dubai from around 90 minutes to 30 minutes.

Kalyon Inşaat Chair of the Board Murathan Kalyoncu. (Courtesy of Kalyon Inşaat)

The railway will operate at speeds of up to 320 kilometers per hour, making it the UAE's first high-speed rail line. Existing railway lines in the country operate at speeds of around 200 km/h.

First of its kind

The full Abu Dhabi-Dubai high-speed railway will extend approximately 150 kilometers.

Under the consortium's contract, the Abu Dhabi section will include around 97 kilometers of railway track and four stations.

The route will also feature an 11.2-kilometer twin-tube tunnel, one of the project's major engineering components.

The railway is scheduled for completion in 2031.

Kalyon Inşaat Chair Murathan Kalyoncu said the project will be the first of its kind in the region and reflects the company's engineering capabilities and growing international presence.

He described the project as not only a strategic investment for the United Arab Emirates but also an important milestone in global railway engineering.

"We will bring the engineering expertise and experience gained through large-scale infrastructure projects in Türkiye and around the world to the UAE's first high-speed railway, while continuing to represent our country successfully in international markets," Kalyoncu added.