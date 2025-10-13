A Turkish contracting delegation departed for Portugal to inspect on-site infrastructure and superstructure projects worth as much as 100 billion euros ($115.85 billion) planned for the upcoming period and to discuss possible collaborations, according to a report on Monday.

According to a statement from the Turkish Contractors Association (TCA), the visit of the contracting delegation, organized in cooperation with the Trade Ministry and coordinated by the TCA, covers the cities of Lisbon and Porto, and will continue until Oct. 16.

As part of the visit, Turkish companies will meet with the Portuguese Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing, the Trade and Investment Agency, the Association of Construction and Public Works Industrialists, and relevant public institutions and organizations to receive information about the country’s large-scale investment projects. The Turkish contractors, who will also evaluate cooperation opportunities, will hold bilateral meetings with Portuguese companies.

The contractor delegation aims to take part in projects in Portugal worth approximately 70-100 billion euros, targeted for implementation over the next five years. Of this amount, 45 billion euros is allocated to infrastructure projects, while the remaining will be reserved for housing, transportation, energy, and urban development projects to be carried out through public-private partnership models.

In the statement, TCA President Erdal Eren said a new door would open for the Turkish construction sector in Europe, adding: “Turkish contracting firms have so far undertaken more than 12,000 projects worth $546.5 billion in 137 countries. In Europe, we have realized 1,649 projects worth $55.4 billion.”

Eren noted that a project was undertaken in Portugal for the first time in 2024 and that so far, two projects worth $71 million have been secured.

"The cooperation potential between the two countries is much higher than this," he furthered.

"The experience and international success our companies have gained in different geographies enable us to offer competitive and sustainable solutions in EU countries like Portugal. Therefore, we aim for our companies to take an active role in Portugal and in the Community of Portuguese Language Countries in the coming period. We believe that this visit will lay the foundation for long-term partnerships," he concluded.