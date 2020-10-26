One of Turkey's largest e-commerce companies, Trendyol, has employed an additional 1,000 employees in the last three months to provide the best shopping experience to customers while enabling countrywide small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME) that it has partnered with to enlarge their businesses and contribute to the national economy.

The company said in a statement Monday that the number of its employees has reached 12,000 with additional staff employed for storages, innovation center, Trendyol Express and its recently established fast-delivery supermarket services.

Trendyol Executive Board Member Ozan Acar, whose views were included in the company statement, said that they aim to be among the companies that create positive value for Turkey with the strength they receive from the Trendyol ecosystem.

“With this aim, we create more job opportunities, contribute to the economic development of Anatolian provinces and increase women’s participation in the national economy,” he said.

Acar stressed that Trendyol directly employs 12,000 people, while with the indirect employment the company has created through its business partners, “this figure reaches approximately 730,000 people.”

The e-commerce company announced recently in early October that it has entered the European market with a new website that it will use to serve 27 countries, namely Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the U.K.

Trendyol sells products in a wide variety of categories such as clothing, decorations, cosmetics and electronics, and also grocery and supermarket products with the recently opened branches.