Trendyol, one of Turkey's leading e-commerce platforms, has launched its second pandemic-related support package to facilitate the business flows of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) it does business with, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

As part of the support package, it will allocate financing, marketing and training support worth a total of TL 100 million ($12.78 million) to the SMEs through January and February.

The first of the support packages, a TL 80 million “Trendyol SME Support” package, initially kicked off in April helping thousands of SMEs with which the e-commerce giant does business.

Within the scope of the second package, some TL 50 million of the support will be allocated to financing and the other TL 50 million is earmarked for marketing. The strong marketing communication is expected to boost the viability of the SMEs selling their products on the platform.

Ozan Acar, Trendyol executive board member, whose views were included in the company statement, said that they will stand by the SMEs throughout the challenging pandemic period.

“We have initiated the first of the SME support package in April to decrease the pandemic’s negative effects on our business partners. Now, we offer the second package worth TL 100 million to the SMEs,” he said.

Acar, who said that they have been continuously working since the beginning of the pandemic with the SMEs to meet the needs of the customers across Turkey, stressed that through the initial package the company helped recover the cash balance of thousands of firms.

However, Acar noted as the pandemic's negative knock-on effects ensue, the firms will require more cash. With the addition of the latest package, Trendyol "will be providing a total of TL 260 million worth support within a year,” Acar said.

In addition to financial and marketing support, Trendyol has hundreds of free resources on offer including seminars on topics like increasing sales, promoting products, digital marketing, campaign management, store and operation management through its Trendyol Akademi.

“We aim to provide uninterrupted business flow for the SMEs and contribute their growth with e-commerce," Acar added.