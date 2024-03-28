Türkiye's economic confidence index surged on a monthly level to touch 100 points in March, official data shared by the country's statistical authority showed on Thursday.

The main reading rose 1.0% month-over-month, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed, indicating the index climbed to the point that separates an optimistic outlook from a pessimistic one.

Accordingly, the data showed that three of the subindices surged last month in seasonally adjusted terms with two decreasing.

The consumer confidence index increased slightly by 0.02% to 79.4 points, and the real sector (manufacturing industry) confidence index picked up by 1.5% month-over-month to 103.5 points in March.

Moreover, the services confidence index gained 1.5% on a monthly level to reach 120.4, according to TurkStat.

At the same time, during the month the confidence index in the retail trade sector plunged by 1.0% to 113.3 points and that of the construction sector was down 3.6% month-over-month to 88.6 points.

The index points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and a pessimistic one when below. The economic confidence index last stood above 100 in June last year.