Türkiye's economic confidence index climbed by 1.3% month-over-month in September, the official data shared Thursday revealed.

The index climbed from 94.1 to 95.4 from August to September, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The index rose 5.1% for consumers, 0.5% for the real sector, 2% for services, 3% for retail trade and 1% for construction, it added.

The economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations and tendencies about the general economic situation.

It indicates an optimistic outlook if it is above 100 or a pessimistic outlook below 100.