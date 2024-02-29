Türkiye's economy grew by a larger-than-expected 4.5% in 2023, official data showed Thursday, as it expanded by 4.0% in the final quarter of the year with strong domestic demand offsetting the impact of a slowdown in main trading partners and devastating earthquakes that struck country's southeast in February.

The gross domestic product (GDP) with current prices reached $1.12 trillion in 2023, while the GDP per capita was at $13,110, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 4.3% in 2023, very close to the government's medium-term program forecast of 4.4%. Fourth quarter GDP growth was forecast to be 3.5%. The economy grew 5.5% in 2022. A survey by Anadolu Agency (AA) estimated a 3.97% growth in the last three-month period and an expansion of 4.4% for the whole of 2023.

Gross domestic product expanded 1% in the fourth quarter from the prior three months in seasonally and working-day adjusted terms, the data showed.

The final consumption expenditure of resident households increased by 12.8% in 2023 compared to the previous year's chain-linked volume index. The share of household consumption expenditures in GDP was 59.1%, TurkStat said.

When the activities that constitute gross domestic product were analyzed, the total value added increased by 9.0% in financial and insurance activities, 7.8% in construction, 6.4% in services and 4.6% in other service activities, the data showed. The increase of 3.8% was registered in public administration, while education, human health and social work activities.

The total value added surged 2.7% in real estate activities, 1.3% in information and communication activities, 1.2% in professional, administrative and support service activities and 0.8% in industry respectively. The agriculture sector decreased by 0.2%.

Growth in the third quarter was revised up to 6.1% from 5.9%, the data also showed. The country's GDP growth rate was 4% in the first quarter and 3.9% in the second quarter of last year.

The pace of growth is expected, however, to slow in the current year, as the effects of tighter monetary policy are anticipated to slow down the demand. Since last June, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) lifted its benchmark one-week repo rate to 45% from 8.5% to tame inflation.