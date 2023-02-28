Türkiye’s economy expanded by 5.6% in 2022, official data showed Tuesday, clinching a better-than-expected performance in a year marked by significant challenges.

The growth is robust but somewhat weaker than in previous years, driven mainly by a slowdown in demand.

The economy is cooling further this year, mainly due to devastating earthquakes that flattened a swathe of Türkiye’s southeastern region in early February, which could keep pressure on inflation and stretch the government’s budget.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) reached TL 15 trillion ($905.5 billion) last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Monday.

The GDP per capita was TL 176,589 ($10,655) in 2022, it added.

In the last quarter of 2022, the GDP grew by 3.5% versus the last quarter of 2021, the data showed.

Surveys had projected the growth in 2022 and the fourth quarter to come in at around 5.2% and 3%, respectively.