Turkish exporters on Wednesday signed a protocol with logistics giant DHL that will see them benefit from discounts of up to nearly 60% for shipments to 28 countries.

The deal between the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM) and DHL Express Türkiye will be valid for a period of three months, the statement said.

Addressing a press event at Istanbul Airport, TIM head Mustafa Gültepe said the agreement would support exporters at a time when global competition is tightening and logistics costs remain a significant burden.

Under the protocol, the Turkish companies "will be able to ship their products with discounts of up to 59% for three months to 28 countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, China, India and Indonesia," Gültepe said.

He stressed that the protocol would provide "comprehensive and beneficial" support for the exporter community.

The global logistics sector reached a value of $10 trillion in 2024 and is projected to rise to $11.2 trillion in 2025 and $16 trillion by 2028, Gültepe said.

"The expansion of logistics at this scale brings not only transportation, but also a transformation in supply chains based on speed, efficiency and digitalization," he said.

Türkiye's geographic position offers a major advantage, Gültepe added, with 67 countries, representing 1.5 billion people and $8.6 trillion in trade volume, located within a four-hour flight.

Türkiye's transport sector reached $39 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow to $48 billion in 2025 and $78 billion by 2028, he said.

While describing Türkiye as an unrivalled regional production and export hub, Gültepe underlined that speed and cost efficiency have become essential to maintaining competitiveness.

"A product delivered one day earlier can create an advantage. A company that lowers logistics costs remains ahead of its rivals," he said.

Türkiye's exports grew from 99 million tons in 2014 to 153 million tons in 2024, with the logistics sector expanding capacity and developing new solutions to carry that load, he added.

"In the long term, we aim to bring Türkiye into the top 10 exporting countries. The burden will grow, and the strategic importance of logistics will only increase."

TIM has earlier also signed six protocols with Turkish Airlines to provide cheaper air cargo options.

Volkan Demiroğlu, CEO of DHL Express Türkiye, described the partnership as a responsibility to support the companies that drive Turkey's economy. He revealed that DHL has identified Türkiye as one of the 20 countries with the highest growth potential over the next five years.

"There will be special pricing. Given today's economic and inflation realities, both in Türkiye and globally, we need to create cost advantages to help companies stay competitive in exports. We feel this responsibility," Demiroğlu said.

Demiroğlu noted that DHL operates in 220 countries, moving not only shipments but also "know-how" in global trade, and offering consultancy support to Turkish exporters when needed.