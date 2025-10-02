Türkiye's monthly exports hit an all-time high of $22.6 billion in September, rising 3% on an annual basis, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Thursday, also announcing that the annualized value of shipments approached $270 billion.

Addressing a news conference in Ankara to share preliminary foreign trade data, Bolat said the annualized exports also reached a record high as of September, rising 3.2% to hit $269.7 billion.

Starting his speech, the minister said he would share "encouraging" news, highlighting that records have been broken in both September and annualized figures.

Bolat said that in the first nine months of 2025, the exports amounted to $200.6 billion, up 4.1% compared to the same period last year. He also noted that an increase in exports was observed in seven of nine months this year.

"In the first nine months of this year, we recorded an $8 billion increase in the overall exports compared to the same period of last year," he said.

"We also saw a net increase of $3.2 billion in our services exports between January and September," he added, pointing the figure in question was an estimated calculation.

Moreover, he noted that as of the end of September, the annualized services exports reached $120.4 billion.

"What does all this show us? It shows we have achieved our year-end target of $390 billion in exports of goods and services in September," the minister said, congratulating all the exporters.

Commenting on September data, he said there was a net surge of $651 million in exports compared to the same month last year.

Recalling the positive trend in the first nine months, he said their goal is to maintain this in the remaining three months of the year.

Furthermore, he added that in 20 months of the last 28 months, the goods exports climbed, and reached monthly record levels in 16.

"We also broke records in our annualized goods exports. Last July, exports hit a monthly record of $24.9 billion and an annualized record of $269.4 billion. Today, I can say we reached a 12-month annualized record of $269.75 billion," Bolat said.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's imports were also up in September, rising 8.8% year-on-year to $29.5 billion, amounting to a foreign trade deficit of $6.9 billion, up 33.4% on an annual basis.

Bolat stated that the reason for the $2.4 billion increase in imports compared to September of last year was primarily gold imports, and pointed out that there were significant increases in the price of gold per ounce in world markets throughout September.

In the first nine months of the year, Türkiye's imports totaled $67 billion, rising 11.8%, while the annualized foreign trade deficit amounted to $89.3 billion in September, rising 13.5%, the minister informed.

He also pointed out that the export-to-import ratio in September stood at 76.7%, down 4.3%.

"The ratio we achieved this month is quite good. Two or three years ago, we saw figures in the 60s and 65s when there was a strong foreign trade and import flow. We've reduced the monthly foreign trade deficit in 16 of the last 28 months," he noted.

Commenting on the data, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said that exports, which increased by 4.1% annually during the January-September period, reached an annualized $269.7 billion "despite the uncertainties and adverse conditions in global trade."

"In the upcoming period, acceleration of growth in our main trading partners, easier and more favorable access to financing both domestically and abroad, and contribution from the euro/dollar parity will support our exports," he wrote on X.

"Despite the increase in imports, the current balance continues to remain at sustainable levels thanks to the positive performance in goods and services exports," he added.

"We will continue to support our producers and exporters with our policies that increase value-added production and competitiveness," Şimşek said.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, on the other hand, attributed the increase in exports to the policies they implemented in the areas of increasing high-value-added exports and boosting competitiveness.

"Our exports increased by 3% in September 2025 compared to the same month last year, reaching an annualized value of nearly $270 billion," he said on X.

"In the coming period, we will continue to resolutely implement our economic program, which reduces inflation and focuses on investment, employment, production, and exports," he pledged.

The data shared by the Trade Ministry revealed Germany was the leading destination of Turkish exports with $1.9 billion in September, followed by the U.K. with $1.4 billion and the U.S. with $1.3 billion.