Turkish exports posted an all-time high of $17.3 billion (TL 145.3 billion) in October, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan announced Monday.

As trade continued its recovery from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, exports were up 5.6% year-on-year in the month, Pekcan said.

Imports, on the other hand, saw an 8.5% year-on-year increase to around $19.73 billion, the official data showed. Around 87.8% of imports consisted of raw materials and investment goods, Pekcan said.

"October exports are confirmation that Turkey will be among the fastest-recovering countries and that it will overcome the pandemic with the least possible damage," the minister stressed.

"Turkey is maintaining its export capacity and will move forward with strong steps in line with our goals with new records," she added.

Exports were also up from a noteworthy $16 billion in September when foreign sales also surged by 4.8% year-on-year and 28.5% month-on-month.

The overall trade volume in October reached over $37 billion, Pekcan said.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio surged to 87.9%, the highest level seen in 2020 so far, the minister said.