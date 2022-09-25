Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) received Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati in Jeddah on Saturday, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Nebati was accompanied by Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın during talks that addressed bilateral relations between the two countries, SPA said, as Ankara and Riyadh have moved to mend ties following a decade of tension.

Contact between the two countries is reported to have been also focused on a potential currency swap deal, after Türkiye established one with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year.

That deal came as Ankara and Abu Dhabi also took steps to normalize badly strained relations.

MBS' meeting with the Turkish officials addressed “aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of developing them in various fields were reviewed, in addition to discussing cooperation on a number of issues of common interest,” SPA reported.

The talks were also attended by Saudi Arabia's minister of state, member of cabinet and national security adviser, Musaed bin Mohammed Al Aiban, as well as Minister of State and Member of Cabinet Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh and Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Ankara and Riyadh have in recent months attempted to repair some diplomatic damage after a decade of tension, especially after the 2018 murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul Consulate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia in April, the first high-level visit in years, which was followed by MBS' trip to Türkiye in June.

The leaders declared their determination to reactivate economic potential and launch a new era of cooperation in bilateral ties, including in the political, economic, military and security spheres.