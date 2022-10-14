Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati and an accompanying delegation on Thursday participated in the investor forum organized by Standard Chartered in Washington, where they outlined the financial applications put into use in Türkiye and the country’s strong investment potential within the framework of the "Türkiye Economy Model."

Nebati was in the U.S. to attend the G-20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors as well as the annual meetings of international organizations, in which he conducted comprehensive financial diplomacy.

Sharing a statement on his Twitter account, Nebati said the meetings with the senior representatives of banks and investors were "very positive."

"We conveyed the applications we put into use and the strong investment potential of our country within the framework of the Turkish Economy Model,” he added.

Earlier, the minister also met with the representatives of the U.S.-Türkiye Business Council and the executives of leading companies in the U.S.

"At the meeting where we evaluated the general outlook of the Turkish economy, we also told the leading company executives of America about the steps we have taken to improve the investment environment and direct investments in our country,” he said.

Within the scope of his bilateral meetings, Nebati met with the head of the European Council Development Bank (AKKB), Carlo Monticelli, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Democratic Republic of Congo Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi, AfrEximbank Deputy Chairperson Denys Denya and Argentina Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

“In the meeting we held with my Argentine counterpart, we discussed our economic and commercial relations comprehensively and exchanged views on the steps that can be taken in the coming period,” Nebati noted.

Nebati also said that they had a very productive meeting the senior executives from Goldman Sachs in which they discussed global macroeconomic developments and outlined the opportunities offered by the Turkish economy and its strong investment potential.

Under the economic program, dubbed the "Türkiye Economy Model," the government prioritizes low-interest rates to boost exports, production and investments, aiming to lower inflation and flip the country’s chronic current account deficits to a surplus.