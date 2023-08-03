Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will gather with international investors in a meeting on Friday.

Şimşek will be attending a meeting organized by JP Morgan as part of the closed-door Türkiye Economic Forum.

He will make a presentation on the Turkish economy and meet investor groups separately.

Şimsek will also gather with representatives of BlackRock, JP Morgan, Singapore's wealth fund and Franklin Templeton.

The governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT), Hafize Gaye Erkan, will also participate in the event and make a presentation.

Since winning reelection last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed Şimşek, who is highly regarded by financial markets, as well as Erkan, a former senior U.S.-based bank executive, in moves seen as heralding a switch to tighter interest rate policy.

Şimşek, 56, won the markets' confidence during terms as finance minister and deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2018.

Erkan, on the other hand, is a former co-CEO at First Republic Bank and managing director at Goldman Sachs. The Princeton-educated Erkan is the first woman to helm Türkiye's central bank.