Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek is set to embark to Paris on Thursday to hold meetings with investors as part of a recent string of talks in the international arena to convey Türkiye's economic policies.

Şimşek will be meeting investors in France, following contacts in the Gulf countries, the United States and the United Kingdom, sources told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The minister will hold roundtable meetings with investors in Paris as part of his daily contacts.

During his trip, he will separately meet Carmine Di Noia, director of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Financial and Enterprise Affairs Department, and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Marie.

He will meet French and German investors at a dinner of the Franco-German Forum and tell them about Türkiye's new economic policies, as well as targets and reform preparations in its medium-term program.

The government at the beginning of September unveiled a new three-year economic road map centered on structural reforms, reining in price increases through tight monetary policy and eventually ensuring sustainable economic growth.

The minister earlier this month traveled to London, one of the key financial hubs, and held intensive discussions with international investors between Oct. 4-6.

Şimşek previously announced plans to visit Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Doha in Qatar and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks.

"We will leave no place unvisited because our goal is to increase direct investments in Türkiye," he said during a TV interview earlier this month.

"We are also planning to go to the Far East soon," he added.