Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in India, where he went to attend the G20 meetings.

“Had a marathon of meetings at the margins of #G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ summit in #Gandhinagar, #Gujarat, #India. One of the productive meetings was with the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States Janet Yellen,” Şimşek wrote on his Twitter account.

“The U.S.-Türkiye friendship dates back to 1831. We are committed to further improving the relationship between our two countries,” he added.

The head of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Hafize Gaye Erkan accompanied Şimşek during the 45-minute long meeting.

Yellen discussed Türkiye's economic outlook and policy direction with Şimşek and Erkan, a statement by the U.S. Treasury, read.

It was noted that the meeting also discussed how Türkiye and the U.S. can work together, including in the G20, to address global economic problems and increase prosperity in the economies of the two countries.

Şimşek, who met with World Bank President Ajay Banga at the sidelines of the summit, also met with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Şimşek also met with Paolo Gentiloni, EU Commission Commissioner for Economy, Odile Renaud-Basso, Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.