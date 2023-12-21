Milvest, a subsidiary of Miller Holding involved in projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), recently inaugurated the Kinshasa Congress and Finance Center in the country's capital, Kinshasa.

The project, aimed at transforming the capital city, anticipates employing 5,000 for its office blocks, luxury hotel and congress center, positioning it as the largest congress and finance center not only in the country but also in Central Africa.

According to the statement made by Miller Holding, its subsidiary, Milvest, opened the congress and financial center, which would change the silhouette of the Democratic Republic of Congo and support its economic development. The center seeks to shape the city's identity not only through its architectural features but also by integrating living spaces.

Expressing pride in completing one of Africa's most ambitious projects, Turhan Mildon, chairperson of Miller Holding's board of directors, said, "Kinshasa Congress and Finance Center has not only pioneered the development of the country but also a good cooperation between Türkiye and the Democratic Republic of Congo."

"This location comprises two significant projects. On one hand, we've built a complex featuring seven buildings, including the region's most luxurious hotel. We are changing the face of the city with a 3,000 square meters (32,291 square feet) demonstration pool, shopping venues and social areas built with high technology," Mildon explained.

"In addition to all these, we will also have other buildings that will enable the development of trade here. We have also completed the congress hall and two rentable office blocks."

Highlighting the contributions of 3,000 Congolese and over 2,300 Turks, Mildon noted the site would not only generate employment opportunities during the construction but would also serve as a hub for jobs after that.

"The Kinshasa Convention and Finance Center is projected to create around 5,000 job opportunities, encompassing services from the ministries of finance and budget," noted Miller.

"The entire infrastructure of the Finance Center is owned by the Democratic Republic of Congo. Our significant agreement involves constructing a luxury hotel under a global chain brand. We will manage and subsequently transfer this hotel to the Democratic Republic of Congo administration. A capital investment exceeding $60 million has been allocated for this hotel, marking an exemplary public-private partnership for Congo."

"We envision this center to become a symbol of Kinshasa's progress, further strengthening Türkiye's relationship with the Democratic Republic of Congo."