Turkish construction firms Limak and Summa – which completed the construction work of the International Blaise-Diagne (AIBD) Airport located in Dakar – marked the fifth anniversary of its operations.

In an award ceremony held at the Phare des Mamelles, attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Dakar Ahmet Kavas, attendees celebrated the success of the airport, which employs 1,500 people.

LAS’s Director-General Aşkın Demir told the audience that the airport, which is one of the best examples of Türkiye-Senegal cooperation, has bigger goals in the next year in order to meet the growing demand.

In 2016, Limak and Summa together won a "build-operate-transfer" tender to complete the construction work and operate the International Blaise-Diagne (AIBD).

The operation of the airport will be shared by Limak and Summa for the next 25 years before the Senegalese state takes full ownership.