In Türkiye, the bustling cut flower industry, centered in provinces of Antalya and Isparta, has embraced its peak export season, gearing up for the New Year celebrations.

This holiday season, the sector is expected to export flowers worth $12 million to European countries, according to a report on Monday.

Ismail Yılmaz, the head of the Central Anatolian Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters' Association, highlighted that the New Year marks the busiest period for the industry's export activities.

"We're anticipating around $12 million in exports during this festive period," Yılmaz remarked.

He noted a particular surge in demand for red-hued flowers. "Exports will continue intensively and fast until Dec. 15," he added.

Pink carnations are seen in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Nov. 24, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Yılmaz pointed out that the main product in cut flower production is the carnation, saying it is their biggest export item. "We export a variety of types," he added.

Highlighting that the biggest market for cut flower exports is the Netherlands, Yılmaz further said: "The Netherlands is always our most important market every year. It is the country where we make the most exports. We also make many sales in the U.K. Countries like Germany, Romania and Bulgaria are also nations to which we send cut flowers."

He also explained that Christmas wreaths, a sector of ornamental plants, also experience their busiest export period every December.

"These wreaths are produced mainly around Burdur and are sent to many countries in Europe, primarily Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K. I anticipate that around $1.5 to $2 million worth of wreaths will be shipped this year. This equates to 2-2.5 million units," he noted.

Also referring to the flower culture in Europe, he said there are regular shipments every week.