Türkiye's drone powerhouse on Tuesday called for deeper industrial partnerships among NATO members to accelerate the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), arguing that cooperation would be more effective than duplicating capabilities across the alliance.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar said the growing demand for drones in modern warfare requires shorter development cycles, faster production and greater manufacturing capacity.

Bayraktar added that while large defense companies such as Baykar can invest ahead of demand, startups require stronger market signals and financing to build manufacturing capacity.

"In our approach in Türkiye, for large-scale companies like ours, we do not even wait for demand to emerge to build capacity," he said. "What we see on the ground shows that there is a major need for these technologies."

However, when it comes to new ventures and startups, Bayraktar said it's crucial for them to build this capacity themselves to meet the demand, which amounts to billions of dollars.

Baykar is the largest exporter of UAVs, he said, noting that the company has made major investments over the past 25 years in platforms ranging from unmanned combat aircraft to strategic-class systems.

It currently exports to 40 countries, including several NATO members, but wants to deepen cooperation within the alliance, according to the chief executive.

Bayraktar highlighted Baykar's joint venture with Italy's Leonardo, Leonardo Baykar Aerospace Systems (LBA Systems), as a model for future cooperation.

"It is much faster to cooperate instead of trying to invent everything from scratch or compete," he said. "We have our platforms and systems. Leonardo has very strong payloads, radars, electronic systems and different mission payloads.

"It is necessary to create synergy by bringing the best together and combining these capabilities. The main point should be to combine these strengths instead of developing everything from zero."

Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar attends a panel on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Ankara, Türkiye, July 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

Bayraktar said the partnership is designed to develop new technologies jointly rather than transfer existing intellectual property.

"Technology sharing can of course happen, but the issue is not sharing intellectual property," he said. "Under joint ventures, the aim is to create new intellectual property on the existing intellectual property of the parties and build on current capabilities."

He said building such capabilities from scratch in another country could take decades, while cooperation could allow allies to start developing advanced technology immediately and gain an edge.

FPV capacity

Bayraktar said NATO includes both large and small countries, adding that sharing capabilities and creating synergy would be more efficient than trying to establish the same capacity everywhere from scratch.

He also said different production and cooperation models are needed depending on the type of UAV.

"UAVs are increasingly becoming part of our lives and are now among the main elements of war environments," he said. "There is demand, there is necessity. What we see on the ground clearly shows that these technologies are greatly needed."

He said UAVs include combat aircraft-class systems, strategic-class platforms and smaller drones, adding that every country should build capacity in first-person view (FPV) drones.

"These are almost like ammunition; every country needs a bullet manufacturer," he said. "But for combat aircraft-class UAVs, alliances are needed to build this capability. I believe this is much more beneficial."

Bayraktar said Türkiye's defense industry has expanded dramatically over the past two decades, growing from 17 companies to more than 3,000, while annual defense exports have risen from $250 million in 2002 to more than $10 billion today.

"We now make in one week the defense exports that were $250 million at that time. Our weekly defense exports have reached around $450 million," he added.