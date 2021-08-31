Hurricane Nora hits Mexico's coast, leaving 1 dead, 7 missing

Hurricane Nora caused floods and landslides along Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday while making landfall again and passing just inland of the Mazatlan resort area before veering into the Gulf of California and weakening into a tropical storm.
A fallen tree and electricity pole are pictured as Hurricane Nora approaches Manzanillo, in Colima state, Mexico, Aug. 28, 2021.
The Jalisco state government said a teenager from Spain died Saturday night when a hotel partially collapsed in Puerto Vallarta amid severe flooding when Nora passed by the tourist city as a Category 1 hurricane. A woman was also missing there after her car was swept away.
A general view of the sea as Hurricane Nora pounds the Mexican coast with heavy rains and strong winds, in Mazatlan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.
Hurricane Nora caused floods and landslides along Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday while making landfall again and passing just inland of the Mazatlan resort area before veering into the Gulf of California and weakening into a tropical storm.
A general view shows a flooded and damaged street after Hurricane Nora pounds Mexico's coast with heavy rains and strong winds in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.