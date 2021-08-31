Daily Sabah logo

Hurricane Nora hits Mexico's coast, leaving 1 dead, 7 missing

by Agencies Aug 31, 2021 9:11 am +03 +03:00

Hurricane Nora caused floods and landslides along Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday while making landfall again and passing just inland of the Mazatlan resort area before veering into the Gulf of California and weakening into a tropical storm.

A fallen tree and electricity pole are pictured as Hurricane Nora approaches Manzanillo, in Colima state, Mexico, Aug. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The Jalisco state government said a teenager from Spain died Saturday night when a hotel partially collapsed in Puerto Vallarta amid severe flooding when Nora passed by the tourist city as a Category 1 hurricane. A woman was also missing there after her car was swept away.

A general view of the sea as Hurricane Nora pounds the Mexican coast with heavy rains and strong winds, in Mazatlan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows swollen Cuale river waters after Hurricane Nora pounded Mexico's coast with heavy rains and strong winds in Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Satellite footage of Hurricane Nora, Aug. 29, 2021.

(NOAA via AP)

A general view shows a flooded and damaged street after Hurricane Nora pounds Mexico's coast with heavy rains and strong winds in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A billboard knocked down by strong winds is pictured in a street as Hurricane Nora barrels toward the southwestern coast of Mexico, in Manzanillo, in Colima state, Mexico, Aug. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Tourists rest at a shelter as Hurricane Nora pounds the Mexican coast with heavy rains and strong winds in Mazatlan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view shows a damaged street after Hurricane Nora pounds Mexico's coast with heavy rains and strong winds in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view shows a flooded and damaged street after Hurricane Nora pounds Mexico's coast with heavy rains and strong winds in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view shows a flooded street after Hurricane Nora pounds Mexico's coast with heavy rains and strong winds in Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A fallen tree is pictured in a street as Hurricane Nora barrels toward the southwest coast of Mexico, in Manzanillo, in Colima state, Mexico, Aug. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A fallen tree lies on the road following strong winds brought by Hurricane Nora in Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Damaged cars are pictured on a flooded street after Hurricane Nora pounds Mexico's coast with heavy rains and strong winds in Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view shows a muddy street after Hurricane Nora pounds Mexico's coast with heavy rains and strong winds in Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view shows a street covered in mud after Hurricane Nora hit Mexico's coast, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A car is seen covered in mud after Hurricane Nora pounds Mexico's coast with heavy rains and strong winds in Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco state, Mexico, Aug. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

