The Turkish government, Facebook and a powerful business group are working together to create a digital training portal for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Turkey's Trade Ministry said on Tuesday.

Under the collaboration, which includes the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), SMEs can access videos on ministry support and services through a new page called Facebook Istasyon.

The portal will serve SMEs first, and in the second phase artisans and tradespeople.

Ruhsar Pekcan, the trade minister, said the coronavirus changed people's habits, boosting the use of social media sites and online platforms.

The ministry posted videos and animations through the online channel thanks to cooperation with Facebook, Pekcan said. "In these difficult days, we continue to work hard with all my colleagues to serve you in your homes," she added.

