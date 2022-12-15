Housing sales to foreigners in Türkiye decreased by 17.4% annually in November, according to official data Thursday, while Russian citizens again took the first place in sales.

A total of 117,806 houses were sold in Türkiye in November, according to data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Housing sales in the January-November period increased by 1% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The number of residences sold to foreigners throughout the country was 6,083. Housing sales to foreigners decreased by 17.4% on an annual basis and the share of house sales to foreigners in total house sales was calculated as 5.2%, the TurkStat data showed.

The Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya took first place in house sales to foreigners with 2,616 houses. This province was followed by Istanbul with 1,733 house sales and southern Mersin with 567 house sales, respectively.

In November, Russian citizens bought 2,575 houses from Türkiye. Iranian citizens followed Russian citizens with 510 residences, Iraqis with 331 residences and Ukrainians with 277.

Between January and November, house sales to foreigners increased by 20.4% compared to the same period of the previous year to reach 61,104.

Meanwhile, new house sales decreased by 32.9% in November compared to the same month in 2021 and fell to 37,380. The share of recent housing sales in total housing sales was 31.7%.

In January-November, the new house sales fell by 0.7% compared to the same period of the previous year and decreased to 382,190.

Secondhand house sales also decreased by 34.7% in November compared to the same month of the previous year to 80,426. The share of second-hand housing sales in total housing sales was 68.3%. Secondhand house sales increased by 1.7% to 895,469 between January and November year-over-year.