Turkey’s manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate increased for the seventh consecutive month in November, the country’s central bank said Tuesday.

The industry used 75.8% of its capacity this month, up 0.4 percentage points from last month, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) survey revealed.

The rate had dropped all the way down to 61.6 in April after the country shut factories amid lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The capacity utilization figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

The central bank said that the monthly data does not reflect the CBRT's views or predictions.

Among more than 20 sectors, the highest capacity usage was seen in the manufacturing of wood and wood/cork products – excluding furniture – with 83.1% this month.

The lowest capacity utilization rate was seen in the beverages sector, with 54.6%.

On the main industrial group's side, the highest capacity utilization rate was 77.6% for intermediate goods, while the lowest capacity usage was 72.6% in nondurable consumer goods.