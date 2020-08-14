Turkish industrial production jumped by 17.6% month-on-month in June, reflecting the economic reopening after a series of coronavirus lockdowns, the national statistical institute said Friday.

The surge was driven by improvements in all main sub-indices, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

Commenting on the data, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Turkey ranked first in Europe with the monthly rise in the index.

“The strong recovery in leading economic indicators will hopefully once again disappoint those with pessimistic expectations about growth figures,” Albayrak said on his Twitter account.

Fueled by post-pandemic normalization measures in June, Turkey’s manufacturing index showed the best performance, rising 19% from the previous month.

The mining and quarrying, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply indices increased by 7.8% and 6.7%, respectively, in June.

Year-on-year, industrial production rose 0.1% in June, expanding for the first time since February.

Turkey logged its first virus infection on March 11 and soon after many factories halted operations, leading to drops in production of 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May.

Among the three main sub-indices, the manufacturing index was the sole index posting an annual increase in the month, with 1%, the TurkStat said.

The mining and quarrying index slipped 8%, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index fell 6.4% during the same period.

Industrial production is considered a vital indicator for the economy, as it is seen as a preliminary gauge for gross domestic product (GDP) growth.