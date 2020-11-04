Turkish workers’ unions issued a joint statement late Wednesday, saying that they oppose the flexible working clause of a new omnibus bill that has been passed by the Turkish Parliament.

The Confederation of Turkish Labor Unions (TÜRK-IŞ), Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions (HAK-IŞ) and Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DISK) said in the statement that they are concerned with the regulations imposed by the new omnibus bill.

“The new bill envisions the expansion and extensification of fixed-term labor contracts. As laborers who work under fixed-term contracts cannot benefit from the job security provisions, severance and notice pays, we find this bill highly concerning,” the unions said in the statement.

“We demand the withdrawal of this bill, which we think will impact the acquired rights under the protection of the constitution, such as the social security rights and the severance and notice pay,” they added.

The omnibus bill, which aims to regulate the economy amid the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, was passed by Parliament on Tuesday.

The bill includes many clauses that envision regulations such as remote working for public servants and the postponement of credit debts.