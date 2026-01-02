Turkish manufacturing moved closer to stabilization as activity deteriorated at a slower pace in December, a business survey showed on Friday, marking two consecutive months of improvement and signalling a slight moderation in operating conditions at the end of 2025.

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to a 12-month high of 48.9 from 48.0 in November, thanks to softer slowdowns in output, new orders, employment and purchasing activity.

Readings below 50.0 indicate contractions in overall activity, while figures above that suggest growth.

"With PMI reaching its highest level for a year in December, the manufacturing sector takes some momentum into 2026, giving hope that we will see growth in the months ahead," said Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

New orders eased at the slowest pace since March 2024, with some firms noting improvements in customer demand. However, both total new business and new export orders continued to moderate.

Production was scaled back, though at a slower rate than in November. Employment saw a marginal reduction, while purchasing activity also experienced a softer decline, according to the survey.

Input costs rose sharply, driven by higher raw material prices, leading manufacturers to increase selling prices, the survey said.

"While inflationary pressures rebounded following the recent lows seen in November, rates of increase in input costs and output prices were still comfortably below the highs we have seen at times in recent years," Harker said.