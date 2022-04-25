The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the Turkish manufacturing industry inched up in April, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Monday.

Local manufacturing industry units are operating at 77.8% of their capacity this month, up 0.5 points from March, according to a survey by the bank.

CUR figures are based on the responses of local units operating in the manufacturing industry to a business tendency survey, according to the bank.

A report by the CBRT said that while some 1,725 companies responded to the survey this month, the data did not reflect the bank's views or predictions.

Among the main industrial groups, CUR was highest in intermediate goods with 79.7%, while the lowest capacity usage was 72.7% in food and beverages.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of paper and paper products with 87.4%, while the lowest was in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment with 65.9%.

Meanwhile, the real sector confidence index has also increased by 1.2 percentage points to 109.7 in April.

The seasonally adjusted real sector confidence index decreased by 0.5 points monthly to 107.7, the CBRT data showed.