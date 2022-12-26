The capacity utilization rate of the Turkish manufacturing industry declined to 75.9% in December, according to official data released by the country's central bank on Monday.

The figure was down by 1 percentage point from 76.9 in November. The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing industry fell by 0.7 percentage points to 75.9% in December, down from 76.6% in May.

While the highest capacity utilization was recorded in investment goods at 76.8% in December, the lowest was seen in durable consumer goods at 72.1%, Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) data showed.

Capacity utilization rate figures are based on the responses of local units operating in the manufacturing industry to a business tendency survey.

The CBRT said 1,734 companies responded to the survey this month, and the data did not reflect the bank's views or predictions.

Meanwhile, the central bank data also showed business confidence among Turkish manufacturers fell to 97.8 points in December compared to 97.9 points in November.

A score of 100 or more on the index denotes optimism, while a number below the 100 mark designates pessimism.