A Turkish multinational company working on new vital medical treatment methods completed its registration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), launching the technology transfer phase to the U.S., the firm announced on Friday.

According to the statement made by RD Global & Invamed, a production facility will be established in a free zone region of the state of Florida to operate in an integrated manner with its Turkish facilities.

The firm said in a statement that it will continue to work for human health on four continents with its advanced designs and safe applications.

"Invamed-RD Global will continue its studies on many new treatment methods that are important for human life, especially cancer research, within the framework of the academic cooperation of Cleveland Clinic & New York University Medical Center & NYU Langone Medical Center," it said.