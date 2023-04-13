The Turkish private sector's foreign debt totaled $158 billion as of February, down $1.4 billion from the end of 2022, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said Thursday.

Long-term loans amounted to $149.3 billion, down $1.7 billion, while short-term loans — excluding trade credits-were $8.7 billion, up $271 million, over the same period.

Financial institutions' share of long-term loans was at 34.5%, while non-financial institutions' share was at 65.5%; these figures were 73.9% and 26.1%, respectively, for short-term loans.

Some 61.3% of long-term loans were in the U.S. dollar, followed by the euro (34.7%), Turkish lira (1.9%), and other currencies (2.1%).

On the short-term side, the dollar's share was at 33.6%, the euro's at 37.8%, and the Turkish lira's at 23.3%, and other currencies at 5.3%.

As of February, the outstanding principal repayments due within one year amount to $40.7 billion.