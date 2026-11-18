A Turkish prosecutor on Wednesday requested authorization to launch an investigation into a former banking watchdog head and central ​bank governor over suspected links to Türkiye's investment fund crisis.

Şahap Kavcıoğlu submitted his resignation last week as head of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) following allegations in Turkish media relating ​to the fund scandal that erupted in September and ​has led to a series of detentions, dismissals and ⁠resignations.

Kavcıoğlu denied the reports, including an allegation that he ​had links to a detained former fund executive at the center of the crisis.

The Istanbul prosecutor has asked the Treasury and Finance Ministry for authorization to investigate Kavcıoğlu, ​the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Authorization is a ​legal requirement under Turkish law.

Kavcıoğlu, who was the governor ‌of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) between ⁠2021 and 2023, said last week that he had asked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for permission to step down so that "our Agency would not suffer any further damage."

Senior BDDK ​officials have been ​detained and subsequently ⁠jailed pending trial as part of the investigation.

In September, regulators ordered the liquidation ​of 131 funds after some of them warned ​that ⁠they could not meet redemption payments. Assets in the funds had swollen to more than $20 billion in just three days. The funds had nearly half a million investors.