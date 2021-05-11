Turkey’s retail sales volume climbed 19.2% year-on-year in March, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

The surge followed a 4.7% gain in February, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Sales of non-food items increased 36.9% year-on-year in the month of March and automotive fuel sales grew 12.1%. Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages and tobacco declined 0.8%.

All non-food indices were up in March: textile, clothing and footwear increased by 63.3%; computers, books and telecommunications equipment by 37.6%; electronic goods and furniture by 25.4% and medical goods and cosmetics by 3.5%.

Mail order and internet sales climbed 76.8% year-on-year in March.

On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 5.1%, following a 3.6% rise in February.

Retail turnover rises

According to the latest data, the calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 38.9% on a yearly basis in March.

“In the same month, food, beverage and tobacco sales increased by 16.6%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 60.0% and automotive fuel sales increased by 29.6%,” TurkStat said.