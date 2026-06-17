Turkish discount grocery chain BIM has received approval from the country's banking regulator to establish a participation bank, it said in a public statement on Wednesday.

The new bank, named Dost Katılım Bankası, will have a founding capital of TL 10 billion (nearly $216 million), it said.

In the statement shared at the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), BIM recalled that it had announced earlier in December last year that it had submitted an application to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) for establishing the bank.

The said decision was also published in the Official Gazette, it added.

Starting operations in 1995 with 21 stores, BIM continued its steady growth trajectory in 2025, according to the company.

By opening 662 new stores domestically during the year, the company reached a total of 12,751 stores in Türkiye as of the end of 2025.