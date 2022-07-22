Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in Istanbul before the expected deals designed to clear millions of tons of desperately needed grain for export, ending a standoff brought on by the war in Ukraine that threatened food security around the globe.

During the meeting, Akar reiterated the need for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, where bilateral and regional defense and security were discussed.

The minister also thanked his Russian counterpart for contributing to the safe passage of grain and other food commodities through the sea.

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov also arrived in Turkey on Friday as both he and Shoigu are the expected signatories.

Russia and Ukraine were expected to sign separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations that would enable Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products that have been stuck in Black Sea ports due to the war.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan planned to participate in a signing ceremony in Istanbul.

Ukrainian and Russian military delegations reached a tentative agreement last week on a U.N. plan that would also allow Russia to export its grain and fertilizers. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, stressed Friday that Ukraine and Russia would sign separate agreements.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and naval blockade of its ports have halted shipments. Some grain is being transported through Europe by rail, road and river, but the prices of vital commodities like wheat and barley have soared during the nearly five-month war.

The deal makes provisions for the safe passage of ships. It foresees the establishment of a control center in Istanbul, to be staffed by U.N., Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials to run and coordinate the process, Turkish officials have said. Ships would undergo inspections to ensure they were not carrying weapons.