Top Turkish seafood firm Dardanel, fresh off its recent acquisition of Greek seafood brand Kallimanis, took part in this year's edition of SIAL Paris, the world's biggest food fair.

Joining the event with both the Dardanel and Kallimanis brands, which it acquired just last month, the company sought to connect with global customers to introduce its innovative products, said Niyazi Önen, the firm's founder, in a press release.

He said the company's exports total around $40 million annually, adding that it has many plans in store for future growth by boosting exports much more.

Önen stressed that Dardanel is a leading brand in all its sectors with its sustainable products and marketing, and aims to be a prominent global seafood firm.

"We aim to generate 50% of our revenues from exports in 2025," he stressed.

The firm's sales almost doubled in the first half of 2022 versus the same period last year.

The firm is leading healthy nutrition trends in Türkiye with its high quality, healthy and delicious products, he added.

On the French fair, he said Dardanel has been taking part in the event for decades, since 1964.

Dardanel brought stuffed mussels, which are very popular in Türkiye but quite new in Europe, to international markets, Önen said, adding: "We introduced our frozen stuffed mussel product for the first time at the Barcelona Seafood Expo in April.

"We're at SIAL Paris with our Dardanel stuffed mussel product and Kallimanis brand, and at this fair, we're also offering visitors our Dardanel and Kallimanis brand frozen seafood products."

The demand for tuna fish and seafood rose in line with the public desire for stronger immunity since the pandemic, said Önen.

Prioritizing healthy nutrition and the health benefits of tuna, Dardanel has stepped up work on new product offerings, he added.

With an investment of $30 million, Dardanel is improving existing products and working on new categories, he said, citing its recent innovations in packaged sushi brand Sushida, frozen stuffed mussels and some packaged seafood meals.

Ayşe Önen Özoğuz, who sits on Dardanel's board, said the firm recently accelerated work on exports and that the addition of Kallimanis is important for its growth targets.

Kallimanis has 65 years of experience in manufacturing and selling frozen seafood products.

"I am confident that this agreement will usher in a new era in the international seafood market," she said.