Turkish tea exports jumped 24% year-over-year to surpass $22 million (TL 920.56 million) in the first nine months of the year, according to a recent report citing data from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKIB).

Türkiye exported tea to 112 countries, including autonomous and free regions, and generated nearly $22.3 million in revenue from January to September, DKIB data shows. This marked an increase from $17.9 million obtained in the same period last year, the data showed.

Moreover, when looking at quantity, some 4,057 tons of tea were exported in nine months of 2025, up 12% compared to a year ago.

Belgium, the U.K., and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) were the top three Turkish tea buyers in January-September. They purchased tea worth $7.85 million, $3.65 million and $1.95 million, respectively.

Northeastern Rize province stood as the leader in exports, accounting for 48% of total tea exports from the country in the stated period (2,670 tons), and generating $10.7 million. Rize exported to 25 countries in the first nine months of the year, primarily to Belgium, the data showed.

Şaban Turgut, the vice chair of the association and head of its tea sector committee, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the growth in Turkish tea exports, especially in the European market, was remarkable.

"Turkish tea exports rise every day with the increased interest, branding, and perceived quality," he said.

"The last quarter of the year is usually busy with exports. If we can maintain this momentum, Turkish tea exports could exceed $28 million (in revenue) by the end of the year, which would be an important success for the Turkish tea sector," he furthered.

Turgut also emphasized that efforts are underway to expand into new countries beyond traditional markets.

"We aim for Turkish tea to gain a stronger foothold in markets beyond Europe, such as in the Middle East, the U.S., and the Asia-Pacific region," he concluded.