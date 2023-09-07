The Pakistani Embassy in Türkiye Wednesday marked the South Asian nation's Defense and Martyrs' Day at an event held in the capital Ankara.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat attended the reception along with Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gürak, who was the guest of honor.

In his remarks, Bolat praised the two countries' exemplary and historic bilateral relations, particularly their "flourishing" defense ties and "excellent" cooperation between their armed forces.

He underscored that the strategic and comprehensive bilateral ties between the two nations are an important factor in promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

“Today, we are proud of the current state of economic cooperation between our countries. Our trade relations have improved over the years. Since 2021, our trade volume has exceeded $1 billion,” Bolat said.

“The Trade Agreement, which came into effect this year, will boost our trade. Furthermore, we expect even greater integration between our economies. Currently, leading Turkish companies are successfully operating in Pakistan,” he added.

Bolat highlighted that defense industry collaboration is one of the most important areas of cooperation, stating that Türkiye and Pakistan are working together to enhance and strengthen their defense capabilities.

He recalled that the 4th ship of the MILGEM project was delivered last month, adding: “Pakistan's Super Mushshak training aircraft were also delivered to the Turkish aviation sector. We have ongoing and future projects as well. This partnership reflects our mutual trust and commitment to safeguarding the security interests of our nations. Together, we honor our shared history, celebrate our achievements, and eagerly anticipate a future marked by closer cooperation and prosperity.”

The MILGEM (National Ship) marine platforms project is a Turkish warship program that aims to develop multipurpose corvettes and frigates that can be deployed in a range of missions.

PNS Tariq, the fourth and the last of MILGEM corvettes built by Türkiye for Pakistan, was recently inaugurated at a ceremony in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi.