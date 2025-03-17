Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on Monday had a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Scott Bessent, who assumed role of the treasury secretary in the new Trump administration, to discuss economic relations.

Şimşek congratulated Bessent on his new position under the Trump administration, Treasury and Finance Ministry sources told Anadolu Agency (AA). Bessent took office in late January.

The officials also agreed to meet face-to-face at the first opportunity.

They are expected to meet during next month’s annual IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington.

During the phone call, which lasted for about a half-hour, they discussed the issue of further deepening economic cooperation between Türkiye and the United States.

The call came a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talked with U.S. President Donald Trump.