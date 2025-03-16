President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held his first substantial phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump since the latter took office in January for his second tenure. A statement by the Presidential Communications Directorate said two leaders discussed several issues in the call on Sunday, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Erdoğan said they supported President Trump’s steps to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict during the phone call.

The president also expressed hope that under Trump, Türkiye’s relations with the U.S. would proceed with a solution-oriented, sincere approach.

On counterterrorism, Erdoğan said they hoped that the U.S. would understand Türkiye’s interests in fighting against terrorism, in a thinly veiled reference to Washington’s alliance with a terrorist group threatening Türkiye in Syria.

The communications directorate stated that two men discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

Erdoğan noted that evolving regional and global dynamics require increased consultation between Ankara and Washington. He voiced support for Trump’s decisive and direct initiatives aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, adding that Türkiye has been committed to pursuing a just and lasting peace since the beginning of the conflict and would continue its efforts in that direction. On the issue of Syria, Erdoğan stressed the importance of restoring stability, establishing an effective new administration, and lifting sanctions to promote normalization. He stated that such measures would facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, a goal Türkiye believes both nations should support.

Erdoğan also called for an end to CAATSA sanctions on the Turkish defense industry, the finalization of the F-16 fighter jet procurement process, and Türkiye's reintegration into the F-35 program, underlining these as necessary steps to strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries. The defense issues overshadowed relations between the two allies, although they also motivated Türkiye to rely more on its domestic defense products. Still, Ankara hopes those issues will be resolved for the better and that it can integrate defense cooperation with its main NATO ally.