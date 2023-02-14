The Trade Ministry on Tuesday banned the export of mobile houses for three months to urgently meet the need for temporary shelter in Türkiye's earthquake-hit southeast.

In a statement, the ministry said the export ban on prefabricated and container homes will start on Feb. 15, 2023.

Considered as one of the worst disasters of the century, the earthquakes that flattened a swathe of Turkish towns and cities have brought along a massive challenge: Sheltering hundreds of thousands of people left homeless in the middle of winter.

Banks of tents are being erected in stadiums and shattered city centers, and Mediterranean and Aegean summer beach resorts outside the quake zone are opening up hotel rooms for evacuees.

With some 6,500 buildings collapsed and countless more damaged, hundreds of thousands of people lack safe housing.

Turkish firms, including Kalyon Holding, drone magnate Baykar and others, non-governmental organizations have donated thousands of mobile homes for earthquake victims. Qatar is also sending 10,000 mobile homes to support the housing drive for millions of people left without homes following the disaster.