Türkiye ranked as Europe's second-largest country in installed hydropower capacity last year, trailing only Norway, according to the latest industry data.

Türkiye's hydroelectric power capacity reached approximately 32,294 megawatts (MW) in 2025, figures compiled from the International Hydropower Association's (IHA) 2026 World Hydropower Outlook showed.

The report said Türkiye surpassed major European economies including France, Spain and Italy in installed hydropower capacity.

Globally, it ranked ninth, behind China, Brazil, the United States, Canada, India, Russia, Japan and Norway.

Renewables are a key part of Türkiye's broader push to diversify energy supply, reduce its heavy import dependence and strengthen long-term energy security.

IHA's report said global installed hydropower capacity reached 1,469 gigawatts (GW) in 2025, comprising 1,269 GW of conventional hydropower and 201 GW of pumped-storage facilities.

Around 28 GW of new hydropower capacity was commissioned during the year, while pumped-storage projects recorded their largest annual capacity increase on record at 11.6 GW. China accounted for more than 40% of worldwide hydropower capacity additions.

Global hydropower generation totaled 4,495 terawatt-hours (TWh) last year, nearly matching the combined electricity output from wind and solar power.

That underscored hydropower's position as the world's largest renewable source of electricity.

Stronger seasonal rainfall that boosted reservoir levels has helped Türkiye achieve record renewable electricity generation this year.

Hydroelectric generation reached 34.7 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the first four months of this year, marking the highest hydropower output ever recorded for the period.

Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity currently exceeds 125,000 MW, of which approximately 63% consists of renewable sources.

Calls for faster pumped-storage investment

Hydroelectric Power Plants Industrialists and Business Association Chair Elvan Tuğsuz Güven said Türkiye should accelerate investment in pumped-storage hydropower to support its energy transition.

Güven said rising electricity demand, energy security concerns and rapid growth in wind and solar capacity had brought hydropower investments back into focus.

The global hydropower development pipeline has reached 1,127 GW, including 621 GW of pumped-storage projects and 506 GW of conventional hydropower projects, with more than 390 GW already under construction.

Güven said modern power systems require not only electricity generation but also flexibility, balancing services, reserve capacity and grid stability, adding that hydropower plants are among the few technologies capable of providing all of these services simultaneously.

For Türkiye, he mentioned expanding solar and wind generation makes reservoir-based hydropower plants and pumped-storage facilities increasingly important.

The new wave of investment in the global hydroelectric sector is offering significant opportunities for Türkiye to support its energy transition," he noted.

Güven added that long-duration pumped-storage projects should complement battery storage investments, arguing that early investment decisions would help reduce Türkiye's dependence on imported energy while strengthening renewable-based electricity storage capacity.

"We believe that, in the investment model to be developed for Türkiye, making investment decisions as soon as possible regarding pumped-storage power plants, which, along with storage facilities, will support the system and provide long-term storage, is crucial for reducing energy dependence on foreign sources and for implementing storage capacity through renewable energy sources," he said.