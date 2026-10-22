Türkiye and Canada opened a new chapter in bilateral relations Thursday, elevating their ties to a strategic partnership aimed at expanding trade, strengthening defense cooperation and deepening energy ties, as the two NATO allies seek to capitalize on their growing economic and security potential.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the partnership at a joint news conference following talks in Ankara, where they agreed to pursue a free trade agreement and outlined ambitious plans to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion initially and eventually $10 billion, up from approximately $3 billion.

Speaking at the news conference, Erdoğan described the agreement as a historic step toward unlocking the full potential of relations between the two countries.

"Today, we have alleviated the long-standing Türkiye-Canada disconnect. Now, we are starting a new era between Türkiye and Canada," Erdoğan said.

The partnership will focus on four key areas: trade and investment, defense and security, energy, and people-to-people relations. It will be supported by a three-year action plan designed to translate political commitments into concrete economic and strategic cooperation.

Carney said Canadian and Turkish negotiators would convene in Ankara next month for the first round of free trade talks, marking a significant step toward reducing barriers to bilateral commerce.

"We've planted the seeds of something new: a strategic partnership that will create new opportunities for our workers and businesses, and greater security and prosperity for both our peoples," Carney said.

"With care and commitment, it will grow for generations to come," he added.

The Canadian leader described Türkiye as an exceptional partner, emphasizing its growing diplomatic influence, military capabilities and strategic position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Carney highlighted Türkiye's central role in efforts to resolve some of the world's most difficult conflicts, including those involving Palestine, Ukraine and Iran.

He also praised Türkiye's defense capabilities, noting that the country possesses NATO's second-largest standing military and one of the world's most innovative defense industries.

The Canadian prime minister said Ottawa was pursuing greater collective resilience through international partnerships rather than seeking economic self-sufficiency.

Defense, energy cooperation

Defense and energy emerged as major pillars of the agreements, reflecting Türkiye's expanding defense industry and Canada's interest in developing new strategic partnerships.

Erdoğan expressed hope that Canada's proposed Defense, Security and Resilience Bank initiative would provide additional support for bilateral defense industry cooperation.

Türkiye, which has developed a rapidly expanding domestic defense sector, is seeking greater international investment, technology partnerships and access to new markets.

The two countries have also taken steps to overcome previous restrictions affecting defense trade. In 2024, Canada lifted export controls on certain military technologies destined for Türkiye, including optical equipment used in Turkish-made drones.

During Thursday's meetings, Turkish and Canadian ministers signed agreements covering energy, defense and air transport cooperation.

Carney said the countries' energy ministers would work together on liquefied natural gas (LNG), nuclear energy and critical minerals, sectors considered increasingly important for energy security and industrial competitiveness.

Türkiye has been exploring international partnerships for its planned second and third nuclear power plants, including discussions with Canadian engineering company AtkinsRéalis, South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corporation and China's State Power Investment Corporation.

The expanded partnership could create additional opportunities for Canadian participation in Türkiye's nuclear energy ambitions and critical mineral development.

Economic cooperation will also extend beyond the two countries' borders.

Carney said Export Development Canada and Türk Eximbank would conclude an agreement aimed at helping Canadian and Turkish companies collaborate on projects in third countries.

He is also scheduled to meet leading Turkish business executives and investors in Istanbul on Friday as part of efforts to deepen commercial engagement.

Canada diversifies trade partnerships

The agreement comes as Canada accelerates efforts to diversify its international trade relationships amid mounting economic tensions with the U.S.

Carney has embarked on a broad diplomatic and commercial initiative to reduce Canada's dependence on the U.S. market following sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump and repeated tensions over bilateral relations.

Nearly 70% of Canadian exports continue to go to the U.S., underscoring the challenge facing Ottawa as it seeks to expand alternative markets.

The Canadian government has pursued more than 20 trade agreements over the past year as part of Carney's broader objective of doubling exports to markets outside the U.S. over the next decade.

Despite its relatively modest share of Canada's overall international trade, Türkiye has emerged as a potentially important partner because of its manufacturing capabilities, defense industry, energy requirements and access to regional markets.

Bilateral trade has increased by nearly 50% over the past five years, although Türkiye still accounts for less than 0.3% of Canada's merchandise trade, valued at approximately 4.34 billion Canadian dollars ($3.09 billion).

Canada primarily exports agricultural products such as lentils, along with aircraft and electronic equipment, to Türkiye. Turkish exports to Canada include medical devices, aircraft engines, vessels and jewelry.

Erdoğan said the two countries were determined to build on this momentum and substantially increase commercial exchanges.

The Turkish president also praised Carney's approach to international affairs, describing him as a leader demonstrating common sense and political acumen amid growing global uncertainty.

Türkiye and Canada sign 3 agreements

Following one-on-one and delegation-level talks at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye and Canada signed three agreements in the presence of Erdoğan and Carney.

A memorandum of understanding on defense sector partnerships was signed by Turkish Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

An air transport agreement was signed by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and Anand.

Meanwhile, a joint declaration on energy cooperation was signed by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Canadian Energy Minister Tim Hodgson.

For Ankara, closer ties with Ottawa offer opportunities to attract investment, expand defense partnerships and secure additional cooperation in advanced technologies and energy.

For Canada, the agreement represents another step toward building a more diversified network of economic and security partners beyond its traditional reliance on the United States.

Both leaders emphasized that the new strategic partnership was intended to produce lasting economic benefits and strengthen cooperation on regional and global challenges.