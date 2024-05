Thousands of people across Türkiye attended commemoration and celebration ceremonies over the weekend on the occasion of May 19, Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, a national holiday honoring the founder of the Republic of Türkiye and the youth he found hope in the revival of a country from the remnants of the Ottoman Empire

Atatürk Elementary School students in the Hasankeyf district of Batman symbolically enacted Atatürk’s legendary arrival in Samsun to commemorate the day.

AA