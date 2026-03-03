Türkiye and Canada are entering a "new chapter" in bilateral relations, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Tuesday, citing shifting geopolitical dynamics and the growing need for new partnerships.

"We are in a period when geopolitical developments around the world, particularly in North America and elsewhere, require more intensive cooperation and new alliances," Bayraktar told an event in Toronto.

He said a major trade war is underway globally, making relations between Türkiye and Canada more meaningful. "That is why Türkiye-Canada relations now carry greater significance. Canada, too, must look to new partnerships," he added.

Cooperation with Canada is important for Türkiye's goal of achieving greater energy independence, Bayraktar said.

"We are striving to make Türkiye independent in energy. Cooperation with Canada is of importance. This is one of the countries that makes the most of its underground resources," he said.

Focus on energy, mining, defense

As part of his contacts in Toronto, Bayraktar underlined Ankara's desire to elevate ties with Canada, particularly in energy, mining and the defense industry.

"We attach utmost importance to Türkiye-Canada relations and want to take them to the next level. There are many areas where we can work together, especially in energy, mining and defense," he said.

Bayraktar noted that nuclear energy is a key priority for Türkiye and one of the main agenda items of his visit.

"We want to include nuclear energy in our energy mix. Nuclear energy constitutes one of the core topics of this visit," he said.

Highlighting Canada's strength in mining, he added that several Canadian companies are currently investing in Türkiye and expressed hope for increased cooperation between Turkish and Canadian firms.

Regional uncertainties

Bayraktar also described Iran as an important neighbor and energy supplier for Türkiye, while noting uncertainty over regional developments.

The U.S. and Israeli air war against Iran has widened since Israel's first attacks on Saturday, with Israel attacking Lebanon and Iran responding with strikes against energy infrastructure in Gulf countries and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas typically passes.

"It is difficult to predict where the process will evolve. Our hope is that it will settle into a balance and stabilize in a short time," Bayraktar said.

"We live in a world where nothing surprises us anymore. Therefore, Türkiye needs to be much stronger in every respect. We must be strong economically, in defense, militarily and politically."